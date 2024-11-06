Michael Carter Injury: Logs DNP on Wednesday
Carter (back) didn't practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Carter sustained a back injury in the Jets' Week 9 win over the Texans, and Wednesday's DNP suggests he could be in jeopardy of missing Week 10's matchup against the Cardinals. If the Duke product is unable to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday, Isaiah Oliver will likely serve as the Jets' top slot corner Sunday.
