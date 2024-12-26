Michael Carter Injury: Logs limited practice Thursday
Carter (back) was a Rich Cimini of ESPN.com in Thursday's practice, Rich reports.
Carter didn't play against the Rams in Week 16 due to a back injury. He would avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's AFC East bout against the Bills if he were to log a full practice Friday. Isaiah Oliver would be slated for an expanded role as the Jets' top slot corner if Carter is unable to play.
