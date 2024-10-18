Michael Carter Injury: Missing another week

Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich told reporters Friday that Carter (back) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Steelers, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Carter sustained a back injury in pregame warmups before the Jets' Week 5 loss to the Vikings and hasn't practiced since, so it's no surprise that he'll miss his second consecutive game in Week 7. Expect Isaiah Oliver to serve as the Jets' top slot corner while Carter continues to work back from his injury.