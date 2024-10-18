Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Drafting This Weekend?
Elevate your game with the Fantasy Basketball Draft Assistant. Get real-time assistance powered by RotoWire's custom rankings and projections.
Michael Carter headshot

Michael Carter Injury: Missing another week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 18, 2024

Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich told reporters Friday that Carter (back) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Steelers, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Carter sustained a back injury in pregame warmups before the Jets' Week 5 loss to the Vikings and hasn't practiced since, so it's no surprise that he'll miss his second consecutive game in Week 7. Expect Isaiah Oliver to serve as the Jets' top slot corner while Carter continues to work back from his injury.

Michael Carter
New York Jets
More Stats & News