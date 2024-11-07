Fantasy Football
Michael Carter headshot

Michael Carter Injury: Returns to practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Carter (back) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Carter suffered a back injury during the Jets' Week 9 win over the Texans. He opened the week with a DNP on Wednesday, but he was able to return for Thursday's session, indicating that he is progressing through the injury. If Carter is able to practice in at least a limited capacity Friday, he should be tagged as questionable heading into Sunday's game against Arizona.

Michael Carter
New York Jets
