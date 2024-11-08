Michael Carter Injury: Tagged as questionable for Week 10

Carter (back) was a full participant in Friday's practice, but he is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Carter opened the week with a DNP on Wednesday, but he has steadily increased his practice participation over the week, which culminated in a full session Friday. Even though he's listed as questionable for Sunday's game, the 2021 fifth-round pick appears to be trending towards being able to suit up.