Michael Carter headshot

Michael Carter Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Carter (back) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Carter exited the Jets' Week 15 win over the Jaguars after sustaining a back injury, and he was unable to practice all week, making it no surprise that he'll be sidelined Sunday. Isaiah Oliver is likely to serve as the Jets' top slot cornerback in Carter's stead in Week 16.

Michael Carter
New York Jets
