Michael Carter News: Back on active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

The Cardinals elevated Carter from the practice squad ahead of Saturday's game at the Rams, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Arizona listed its top two running backs James Conner (knee) and Trey Benson (ankle) as questionable for Week 17 action, and while the former at the very least is expected to play Saturday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Carter will serve as insurance in the event either player is limited or inactive. Last Sunday at Carolina, Carter earned 25 (of 70) offensive snaps, which he parlayed into 10 touches for 48 yards from scrimmage, and position mate DeeJay Dallas had a one-yard TD catch while notching 18 plays.

