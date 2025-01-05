Michael Carter News: Earns 21 touches in season finale

Carter racked up 17 carries for 43 yards and one touchdown and hauled in all four targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 47-24 victory versus the 49ers.

With James Conner (knee) and Trey Benson (ankle) on injured reserve, Carter was tasked with leading the Cardinals backfield Week 18, as he started and dominated touches among his position mates. With 21 touches overall, he easily outproduced DeeJay Dallas (two touches for 27 total yards) and Tony Jones (four carries for 55 yards and one TD), and Carter salvaged a poor per-touch performance with a four-yard score early in the fourth quarter. Carter ends the 2024 campaign with 35 rushes for 131 yards (3.7 YPC) and one TD to go with 11 catches (on 11 targets) for 57 yards in three appearances, all of which occurred Weeks 16-18 with Conner and Benson either banged-up or sidelined.