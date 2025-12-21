Carter was officially named the starter after Bam Knight (ankle) was placed on injured reserve following the latter's early exit in last week's loss to Houston. The 26-year-old Carter logged seven fewer touches in Sunday's start than he did taking over mid-game for the starter in Week 15. The North Carolina product still commanded the lion's share of backfield carries, finishing well ahead of backups Corey Kiner (6-32-0) and Emari Demercado (5-30-0). Carter should continuing seeing enough volume as Arizona's fill-in starter to warrant fantasy consideration for Saturday's road tilt against the Bengals.