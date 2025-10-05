Just over a quarter of the way into the season, Arizona is already down its top two running backs. James Conner suffered a foot injury Week 3 that required season-ending surgery, while Benson is appears set to miss at least 4-to-6 weeks after undergoing meniscus surgery earlier this week. Emari Demercado had opened the season as Arizona's No. 3 running back behind those two players, but rather than elevating Demercado to the lead back role, Schefter relays that the Cardinals instead plan to keep him in his usual passing-down\/change-of-pace role. Carter, who had previously been elevated from the practice squad for Week 4 before being signed to the 53-man roster Monday, thus looks poised to see the brunt of the early-down work and represents the best bet to lead the Arizona backfield in carries Sunday. Even so, Carter could still struggle to see enough overall touches to make for a comfortable option in fantasy lineups. In addition to losing out on some third-down snaps to Demercado, Carter could also cede some red-zone running opportunities to dual-threat quarterback Kyler Murray.