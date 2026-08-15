Michael Coats Injury: Exits game after pick
Coats (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's preseason game against the Bears.
Coats picked off Tyson Bagent in the second quarter as the two-minute warning hit. The cornerback put together a strong half of football before the injury, adding two solo tackles to the box score. It is unclear how severe Coats' injury is, but Saturday's performance may have earned him a shot at making the 53-man roster if he can recover from the issue promptly.
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