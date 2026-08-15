Michael Coats headshot

Michael Coats Injury: Exits game after pick

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 9:51pm

Coats (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's preseason game against the Bears.

Coats picked off Tyson Bagent in the second quarter as the two-minute warning hit. The cornerback put together a strong half of football before the injury, adding two solo tackles to the box score. It is unclear how severe Coats' injury is, but Saturday's performance may have earned him a shot at making the 53-man roster if he can recover from the issue promptly.

Michael Coats
Cleveland Browns
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