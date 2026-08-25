Michael Coats Injury: Suffers leg injury at practice
Coats sustained a leg injury during the Browns' training camp practice Tuesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Per Petrak, Coats needed assistance to leave the practice field and was not putting any weight on his right leg. Until he's able to return to action, free-agent acquisition Tyler Hall could see an uptick in reps in the secondary.
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