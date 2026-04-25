Michael Dansby News: Selected by Seattle
The Seahawks selected Dansby in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 255th overall.
Not that it's unusual for late seventh-round picks, but Dansby was well off the NFL Draft radar after playing three seasons at San Jose State and one at Arizona, all of them unremarkable. At a listed 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, Dansby didn't participate in pre-draft athletic testing, so his skill set and tools grade both are question marks at best. Perhaps the Seahawks saw something in Dansby's special teams upside.
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