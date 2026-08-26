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Michael Davis News: Signs with New Orleans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

The Saints signed Davis to a contract Wednesday.

Davis tried out with the Saints on Tuesday. The cornerback clearly impressed the team and will likely play in Friday's preseason finale against the Cowboys. It is unclear if Davis has any real shot at the 53-man roster, but the 29-year-old will likely at least be with the organization until Sunday.

Michael Davis
New Orleans Saints
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