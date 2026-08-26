Michael Davis News: Signs with New Orleans
The Saints signed Davis to a contract Wednesday.
Davis tried out with the Saints on Tuesday. The cornerback clearly impressed the team and will likely play in Friday's preseason finale against the Cowboys. It is unclear if Davis has any real shot at the 53-man roster, but the 29-year-old will likely at least be with the organization until Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Davis See More
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage240 days ago
-
Corner Report
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 18 MatchupsJanuary 4, 2025
-
Corner Report
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 13 MatchupsNovember 30, 2024
-
Corner Report
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 1 MatchupsSeptember 6, 2024
-
Team Previews
2024 Washington Commanders Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and MoreAugust 16, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Davis See More