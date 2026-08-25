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Michael Davis News: Tryout with New Orleans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

The Saints hosted Davis for a tryout Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Davis ended the 2025 season in early January when he was placed on injured reserve for a shoulder issue. The 29-year-old finished the 2025 campaign with four tackles (two solo) over 11 regular-season contests. The cornerback is now healthy and ready to rejoin the Saints for another season if he can.

Michael Davis
 Free Agent
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