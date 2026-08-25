Michael Davis News: Tryout with New Orleans
The Saints hosted Davis for a tryout Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Davis ended the 2025 season in early January when he was placed on injured reserve for a shoulder issue. The 29-year-old finished the 2025 campaign with four tackles (two solo) over 11 regular-season contests. The cornerback is now healthy and ready to rejoin the Saints for another season if he can.
Michael Davis
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Davis See More
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage239 days ago
-
Corner Report
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 18 MatchupsJanuary 4, 2025
-
Corner Report
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 13 MatchupsNovember 30, 2024
-
Corner Report
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 1 MatchupsSeptember 6, 2024
-
Team Previews
2024 Washington Commanders Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and MoreAugust 16, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Davis See More