Michael Dickson News: Available for Week 14
Dickson (back) is active for Sunday's NFC West clash against the Cardinals.
Dickson dealt with back spasms during last Sunday's win against the Jets and was deemed questionable heading into this weekend. Ty Zentner was elevated from the practice squad Saturday as insurance in case Dickson ended up unable to suit up, but Zentner is inactive versus Arizona with Dickson set to play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now