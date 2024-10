Dunn (undisclosed) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Commanders, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Dunn has yet to be activated off the Browns' reserve/non-football illness list, but he's got a chance to suit up Sunday after his 21-day practice window was opened Wednesday. If Dunn is unable to play in Week 5, expect Javion Cohen to serve as Cleveland's lone reserve left guard.