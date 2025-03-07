Fantasy Football
Michael Gallup

Michael Gallup News: Planning comeback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

The Raiders released Gallup from the reserve/retired list Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Rapoport, the move paves the way for Gallup, who surprisingly retired last offseason, to make a comeback. The wideout, who turned 29 earlier this week, last saw regular-season action with the Cowboys in 2023, when he recorded a 34/418/2 receiving line in 17 games.

Michael Gallup
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
