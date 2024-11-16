Fantasy Football
Michael Hall headshot

Michael Hall Injury: Placed on IR with knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 16, 2024 at 9:28pm

The Browns placed Hall (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Hall suffered a knee injury during Thursday's practice, and it's serious enough to warrant a multi-week absence, per Oyefusi. Hall will be forced to sit for at least the next four regular-season games, making Week 15 against the Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 15 the earliest he can return.

Michael Hall
Cleveland Browns
