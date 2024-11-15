Fantasy Football
Michael Hall

Michael Hall Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 12:48pm

Hall (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hall popped up as a limited participant on Cleveland's injury report Thursday, and he downgraded to a DNP at Friday's practice due to a knee issue. The 2024 second-round pick has recorded just five total tackles across four appearances this season. Expect Maurice Hurst to see additional work as the Browns' only backup interior defensive lineman Sunday.

Michael Hall
Cleveland Browns
