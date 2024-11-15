Michael Hall Injury: Won't play Sunday
Hall (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Hall popped up as a limited participant on Cleveland's injury report Thursday, and he downgraded to a DNP at Friday's practice due to a knee issue. The 2024 second-round pick has recorded just five total tackles across four appearances this season. Expect Maurice Hurst to see additional work as the Browns' only backup interior defensive lineman Sunday.
