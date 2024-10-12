Michael Hall News: Activated for Week 6

Cleveland activated Hall (suspension) on Saturday, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Hall missed the first five games of the campaign as a result of an NFL suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. The defensive lineman is now finished with that punishment and appears to be in line to make his NFL debut Sunday. Hall, who was selected in the second round of April's NFL Draft, will likely play a rotational role along the Browns' defensive line.