Michael Hoecht News: Heading to Buffalo
Hoecht is slated to sign a three-year contract with the Bills, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The 27-year-old former undrafted free agent out of Brown, Hoecht spent the last four seasons with the Rams, appearing in all 68 regular-season games during that span. He made 31 starts off the edge for Los Angeles and totaled 13.5 sacks, including 3.0 as a reserve last season. In Buffalo, Hoecht will provide depth off the edge behind Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa.
