Michael Hoecht

Michael Hoecht News: Season-high seven tackles Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Hoecht tallied seven tackles (two solo) during the Rams' 13-9 win over the Cardinals on Saturday.

Hoecht saw the field for 46 snaps (35 on defense, 11 on special teams) and finished fifth on the Rams in tackling. The fourth-year linebacker out of Brown has served in a rotational role behind Jared Verse and Byron Young for most of the regular season. Hoecht is up to 53 tackles (22 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and two pass defenses through 16 regular-season games, and he'll look to add to those totals against the Seahawks next Sunday.

Michael Hoecht
Los Angeles Rams

