Michael Hoecht News: Suspended six games
Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Friday that Hoecht has received a six-game suspension for violation of the NFL's policy regarding performance-enhancing substances, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.
Hoecht and fellow free-agent signing Larry Ogunjobi will both miss the first six regular-season games of the 2025 campaign due to suspension, a development that hurts Buffalo's defensive-line rotation. With Hoecht unavailable to kick off the coming season, the Bills may be motivated to pursue additional depth behind Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa.
