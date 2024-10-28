Michael Jackson News: Impresses vs. Denver

Jackson recorded 10 total tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Broncos.

The first-year Panther was one of three players with double-digit stops in Sunday's loss, tying Josey Jewell as the team's second-leading tackler behind Demani Richardson's 11-stop effort. Jackson has now recorded 43 total tackles and six passes defended, including one interception, across the Panthers' first eight games this season. He's expected to continue starting opposite Jaycee Horn as part of Carolina's top outside cornerback duo in Week 9, when the Panthers host the Saints.