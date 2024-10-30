Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Michael Mayer headshot

Michael Mayer Injury: Could be nearing return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 31, 2024 at 11:52am

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said Wednesday that he thinks Mayer (personal) is "getting close" to a return, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Mayer has been away from the team since late September and was placed on the non-football illness list Oct. 11. He's eligible to return Week 11 following the Raiders' Week 10 bye, but it isn't yet clear if that will happen even with Pierce's recent optimism.

Michael Mayer
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now