Michael Mayer Injury: Could be nearing return
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said Wednesday that he thinks Mayer (personal) is "getting close" to a return, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
Mayer has been away from the team since late September and was placed on the non-football illness list Oct. 11. He's eligible to return Week 11 following the Raiders' Week 10 bye, but it isn't yet clear if that will happen even with Pierce's recent optimism.
