Michael Mayer Injury: Moves to reserve/NFI

The Raiders placed Mayer (personal) on the reserve/non-football illness Friday.

Mayer has been away from the team since at least Sept. 26 as he tends to a personal matter, which has sidelined him the last two games and will keep him out through the Raiders' Week 10 bye. He'll be first eligible to get back on the active roster Sunday, Nov. 17 at Miami, but in the meantime, Harrison Bryant and John Samuel Shenker will handle the TE reps that don't go to rookie sensation Brock Bowers.