Michael Mayer Injury: Nearing return?
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said Monday that he thinks Mayer (personal) is "getting close" to a return, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
Mayer has been away from the team since late September and was placed on the non-football-illness list Oct. 11. He's eligible to return for Week 11, after a Week 10 bye, but it isn't yet clear if that will happen even with Pierce's recent optimism.
