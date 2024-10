Mayer (personal) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Mayer hasn't practiced since last Wednesday and remains away from the team while he tends to a personal matter. Unless he rejoins the Raiders and takes part in on-field work Friday, he'll likely be ruled out ahead of Sunday's game in Denver. Another absence would pave the way for Harrison Bryant to serve as the Raiders' No. 2 tight end behind Brock Bowers.