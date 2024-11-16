Michael Mayer News: Activated off NFI list
Mayer (personal) was activated from the reserve/non-football illness list Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. He still remains questionable for Sunday's contest against the Dolphins.
Brock Bowers has been one of the Raiders' few revelations this season, so even if Mayer does end up playing Sunday, it's hard to imagine the second-year tight end cutting into Bowers' pass-catching opportunities significantly.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now