Michael Mayer headshot

Michael Mayer News: Activated off NFI list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 16, 2024 at 8:18am

Mayer (personal) was activated from the reserve/non-football illness list Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. He still remains questionable for Sunday's contest against the Dolphins.

Brock Bowers has been one of the Raiders' few revelations this season, so even if Mayer does end up playing Sunday, it's hard to imagine the second-year tight end cutting into Bowers' pass-catching opportunities significantly.

Michael Mayer
Las Vegas Raiders
