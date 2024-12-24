Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael Mayer headshot

Michael Mayer News: One target in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Mayer was unable to haul in his only target in Sunday's 19-14 win over the Jaguars.

After emerging with a seven-catch, 68-yard performance in Week 14, Mayer has since posted a disappointing 1-11-0 receiving line on three targets over the Raiders' past two games. Rookie tight end Brock Bowers continued to shine Sunday, as he racked up 11 receptions for 99 yards on 13 targets. Expect Mayer to continue taking a backseat to Bowers at New Orleans in Week 17.

Michael Mayer
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now