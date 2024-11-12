Michael Mayer News: Ready to practice again

The Raiders designated Mayer (personal) for return from the reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday.

Mayer didn't appear in any of Las Vegas' last six games while he was away from the team tending to a personal matter, but he's ready to resume practicing coming out of the Raiders' Week 10 bye. Though he's not returning from an injury, Mayer could need some time to get himself back in football shape following the lengthy layoff, so he may not be a lock to suit up in Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Whenever he's cleared for game action, Mayer reprise his duties as the Raiders' No. 2 tight end, though he'll often share the field with standout rookie Brock Bowers.