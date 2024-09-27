Michael Mayer News: Sitting out in Week 4

Mayer (personal) won't play in Sunday's game against the Browns, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Mayer showed up on the Raiders' injury report Thursday as a non-participant due to a personal matter, which now won't allow him to suit up Week 4. Brock Bowers is the clear-cut top tight end for Las Vegas, but Harrison Bryant and practice-squad members Justin Shorter and John Samuel Shenker will be candidates to fill in behind the rookie first-rounder in place of Mayer.