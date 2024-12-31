Michael Mayer News: Targeted twice in win

Mayer caught one of two targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 25-10 win over the Saints.

Mayer logged 75 percent of the Raiders' offensive snaps, but he managed to catch only one pass while rookie tight end Brock Bowers posted a 7-77-0 receiving line on seven targets, setting multiple season records in the process. Mayer's snap share figures to remain elevated against the Chargers in Las Vegas' finale, but playing time hasn't equated to receiving production for him over the past three weeks.