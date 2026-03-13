Michael Penix headshot

Michael Penix Injury: GM confirms QB battle with Tua

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Falcons GM Ian Cunningham confirmed Friday that the team is bringing in Tua Tagovailoa to compete with Penix (knee) for the starting quarterback role, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Tagovailoa has agreed to a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Falcons and will join the team if he passes his physical. Both Penix and Tua are left-handed quarterbacks who have dealt with numerous injuries. Penix underwent surgery in November to repair a partially torn ACL in his left knee, but he's aiming to be healthy ahead of Week 1. Once healthy, Penix is slated to compete with Tagovailoa for the starting job.

Michael Penix
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Penix See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Penix See More
2026 NFL Free Agency Recap: Roster Moves & Analysis
NFL
2026 NFL Free Agency Recap: Roster Moves & Analysis
Author Image
Mario Puig
3 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
7 days ago
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
NFL
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
17 days ago
2026 NFL Offseason Free Agency Fits: Malik Willis to Miami?
NFL
2026 NFL Offseason Free Agency Fits: Malik Willis to Miami?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
22 days ago
Fantasy Football Offseason Research: Kyle Pitts Could be Fool's Gold
NFL
Fantasy Football Offseason Research: Kyle Pitts Could be Fool's Gold
Author Image
Jim Coventry
23 days ago