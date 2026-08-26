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Michael Penix Injury: Intends to be ready Week 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 10:42am

Penix (knee) won't play in Friday's preseason game in Miami, but he believes he'll be available for a Week 1 road matchup with the Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 13, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Penix was cleared for team drills as of Saturday, but coach Kevin Stefanski won't allow the third-year pro to suit up with only three such practices under his belt. Penix also told Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network that it's "too soon" to play in a game, but he thinks he'll be capable both physically and mentally to be the starter if Stefanski names him the No. 1 over competitor Tua Tagovailoa. Penix is completing the final stages of his recovery from the torn ACL he sustained in his left knee Week 11 of last season.

Michael Penix
Atlanta Falcons
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