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Michael Penix Injury: Remaining limited to 7-on-7 drills this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Penix (knee) will remain limited to taking part in 7-on-7 drills during practices this week, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Atlanta hasn't yet cleared Penix for 11-on-11 drills as he works his way back ACL surgery, and until he checks off that box in the recovery process, the quarterback won't be available for preseason action. The Falcons are seemingly preparing for both Penix and Tua Tagovailoa (rest) to sit out their second preseason game Saturday versus the Colts, as Stefanski told Raimondi that Cooper Rush and Jack Strand are under consideration to start that game.

Michael Penix
Atlanta Falcons
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