Michael Penix Injury: Taking part in 7-on-7s

Penix (knee) will participate in 7-on-7s and individual drills Tuesday, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Practices in May are no-contact, and mostly at less than full speed. It's nonetheless a good sign for Penix to be on the field in any fashion less than six months removed from surgery to repair the third ACL tear of his football career. Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski hinted at a return to full-team drills in the not-so-distant future, but Stefanski's optimism in May doesn't necessarily mean Penix will be cleared for contact when the Falcons start training camp in late July. Stefanski also mentioned that the team will be "very intentional" about splitting reps between Penix and Tagovailoa, per Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site. The Falcons have made it clear they signed Tagovailoa to compete for the starting job, even if Penix clears all medical hurdles long before Week 1.