With Penix's practice snaps limited, it was Kirk Cousins who worked with the first-team offense during the Falcons' Week 8 prep. Penix is recovering from a bone bruise in his knee that he sustained in Week 7 against the 49ers, and while head coach Raheem Morris expressed optimism Friday about the second-year quarterback's chances of playing Sunday, it appears that it will be the veteran Cousins under center against Miami. Official word on Penix's status for Week 8 may not be known until the Falcons announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.