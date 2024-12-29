Michael Penix News: Throws first NFL TD in OT loss

Penix completed 19 of 35 pass attempts for 223 yards, one touchdown and one interception while rushing for three yards on two attempts in Sunday's 30-24 overtime loss to the Commanders.

Penix offered mixed fantasy results in Sunday's narrow defeat, throwing his second interception while converting his first touchdown pass as a pro in the overtime loss to Washington. The Falcons opted to switch to the 2024 first-round pick after veteran Kirk Cousins couldn't lead the team to an elevated level of success in 2024. Penix figures to start again for Atlanta in a game the team must win to have a chance of making the playoffs in next Sunday's regular-season finale against Carolina in Week 18.