Michael Pierce Injury: Activated from IR

Pierce (calf) has been activated from injured reserve Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants, but he remains questionable to suit up.

Pierce missed five games in a row after suffering a calf injury in Week 8 against the Browns, but it seems he's ready to return to the gridiron. He's played in seven games this season, tallying 15 tackles (five solo), 1.0 sacks and one pass defended. If Pierce suits up Sunday, he'll add depth as a nose tackle behind Travis Jones.