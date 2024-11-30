Fantasy Football
Michael Pierce headshot

Michael Pierce Injury: Remaining on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Pierce (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Pierce will miss a fifth straight game due to a calf injury he suffered in Week 8 against the Browns. He was designated to return from IR on Wednesday, and although he finished the week strong with a full practice Friday, he hasn't progressed in his recovery enough to return for Sunday's contest. With the Ravens on a bye for Week 14, Pierce's next opportunity to play will be Week 15 against the Giants on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Michael Pierce
Baltimore Ravens
