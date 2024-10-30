Michael Pierce Injury: Shifts to IR

The Ravens placed Pierce (calf) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Pierce failed to record a stat across 13 defensive snaps before sustaining a calf injury in the Ravens' Week 8 loss to the Browns. The issue now appears serious enough to land Pierce on IR, forcing him to miss Baltimore's next four games. His earliest possible return would be in Week 13 against the Eagles. Expect Broderick Washington to see additional reps with the Ravens' first-team defense while Pierce is sidelined over the coming weeks.