Michael Pierce headshot

Michael Pierce News: Good to go for Week 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 2, 2024

Pierce (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Pierce was inactive for the Ravens' Week 4 win against the Bills due to a shoulder injury. The extended rest appears to have done the 31-year-old nose tackle some good, and he should be ready to go for Sunday's game against the Bengals. Pierce has tallied seven tackles (three solo), including 0.5 sacks, and one pass defended across three regular-season games.

Michael Pierce
Baltimore Ravens
