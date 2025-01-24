Michael Pierce News: Makes 11 appearances in 2024
Pierce tallied 19 tackles (six solo), including 2.0 sacks, across 11 regular-season appearances (one start) in 2024. He also had two passes defensed and one interception.
Pierce handled a consistent rotational role on defense for Baltimore when healthy, though a calf injury forced him to spend five games on IR. The 32-year-old veteran has one more year remaining on his deal with Baltimore.
