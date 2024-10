Pittman is dealing with a back injury that could sideline him multiple weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Schefter, IR is a possibility for Pittman, who missed Wednesday's practice. If he indeed misses time, Josh Downs (toe) and Alec Pierce would be in line to lead the Colts' WR corps in his absence, with Adonai Mitchell and Ashton Dulin candidates for added snaps in that scenario.