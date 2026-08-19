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Michael Pittman Injury: Dealing with minor hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 4:40pm

Pittman's absence from practice that stems back to last week is due to a hamstring issue, Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com reports.

Pittman left practice Saturday, Aug. 8, with some sort of right leg injury and has been sidelined in the meantime, but the nature of the issue wasn't clarified until this week. Meanwhile, fellow WR DK Metcalf also has been tending to an undisclosed health concern during most of that stretch. Pittsburgh likely will continue to take a cautious approach with its top two receivers with a Week 1 matchup against the Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 13, in mind. Per Farabaugh, there's no concern regarding Pittman's status for that contest.

Michael Pittman
Pittsburgh Steelers
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