Michael Pittman Injury: Estimated as full practice participant

Pittman (back) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.

The Colts held a walk-through Wednesday, with Pittman's listed full participation being a good indication that having the wideout sit out this past Sunday's loss to the Bills has helped his lingering back issue subside ahead of Week 11 action action. Look for added context on that front to arrive when the team practices Thursday, but at this stage it appears as though Pittman will be available this weekend versus the Jets, barring a setback. In other news Wednesday, head coach Shane Steichen announced that Anthony Richardson has been reinstalled as Indianapolis' starting quarterback.