Pittman (back) is expected to available Sunday against the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Rapoport, Pittman is dealing with a back issue that initially was thought to be something that could sideline the wideout multiple weeks. However, Pittman is trending toward active status, which will be confirmed either way once the Colts' inactives are posted ahead of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff.