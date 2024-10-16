Michael Pittman Injury: Not practicing

Pittman (back) isn't practicing Wednesday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Pittman played through the injury Sunday against the Titans, catching three of five targets for 35 yards and a touchdown while running routes on a team-high 84 percent of dropbacks. Reports last week suggested a stint on injured reserve was being considered for Pittman, but the receiver looks like he'll try to play through his back injury for the time being. The Colts host the Dolphins this Sunday.